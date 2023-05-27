3 main questions for the Broncos going into the 2023 season

Let’s look at the three main questions that will need answering during the Denver Broncos 2023 campaign.

Is Russ still that guy?

Safe to say Russ was set up for failure last season being paired up with a first-year head coach that seemingly did not know how to scheme or call an offense, while also being protected by the worst offensive line in 2022. That is a tough adjustment for any quarterback to have to make in the NFL, but Russ still showed some signs of regression even starting back in 2021, the year before he was on the Broncos. Playing in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, Russ needs to be able to hold his weight against the elite QB’s of the league if this team wants to break their playoff drought and regain the confidence Broncos Country once had in him. Competent QB play is a necessity for playoff football as we all know, but Russ himself is the only one that is able to unlock the full potential of this offense.

Can the secondary replicate it’s 2022 dominance?

The Broncos secondary is now under new management with newly hired defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph, now calling the shots on defense. Joseph cannot allow this unit to take a dip this upcoming season and needs to remain at least as a top 10 rated secondary in the league. The Broncos pass defense was their identity last season and since I don’t have the upmost confidence in the offense to put up loads of points, the secondary need to maintain that high level of play if they are to avoid getting swept by Mahomes and Herbert. The Broncos secondary should be able to maintain their 2022 form, as they were able to still be competitive despite being on the field for the majority of games due to last year’s offensive woes.

Did free agency solve the offensive line struggles?

There’s no doubt that the offensive line for the Broncos has improved on paper after splashing major cash on lineman Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey, but acquiring talent is just one part of the equation when it comes to having a solid offensive line in the NFL. Coaching, chemistry, health, and smart QB play are also necessities to structuring a top tier offensive line. That being said, the jury is still out on if the Broncos offensive line will turn out the way we all expect after dedicating most of free agent spending in that department. Garrett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz, and Lloyd Cushenberry III are all coming off injury ridden seasons and will need to stay healthy for fans to finally see this improved offensive line to take shape.

