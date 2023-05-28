Fans surveyed say wide receiver is the Broncos’ strongest position group on offense

In our survey last week, we asked Denver Broncos fans which were the strongest and weakest positions groups on the team right now. While quarterback surprisingly edged out the heavily divided survey for weakest position group, there was little disagreement from fans on the strongest position group on offense: wide receiver.

This position group was likely thought of the offense’s strongest last season too, but it turned out to be quite the mixed bag there. By and large that was due to poor quarterback play and offensive play calling, both of which should improve under new head coach Sean Payton. As for Russell Wilson, Payton said he ‘looks sharp’ in OTA’s and that is certainly a good start.

“These guys are doing well, and he’s picking it up — the timing and all of those things that are required,” Head Coach Sean Payton said on Thursday. “For the first five weeks, we were just lifting and running. Now we’re getting into some football activity. We are ahead of schedule on the practice. He’s picking it up good — he looks good and looks sharp.”

The other issue last season was injury. KJ Hamler was never really healthy last season and Tim Patrick didn’t play a single down. With everyone fully healthy now and the addition of Marvin Mims, Jr. we could see a far more dynamic offense in the passing game. However, I still expect Payton lean heavily on the run game this season but that by no means should suppress the passing game. Rather, it should enhance it.

What do you think of these results? Let’s discuss down in the comments section below!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.