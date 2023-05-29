Broncos defensive backfield is their biggest strength on defense

In our survey last week, I asked which position group was the strongest on defense for the Denver Broncos. And while cornerback won the plurality of votes, safety was a strong second. Combined, they made up 86% of the vote. The defensive backfield is where this defense is strongest in 2023.

Led by Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons, the Broncos should be well set with their starters at both the cornerback and safety position groups. They have young talent like Caden Sterns and Delarrin Turner-Yell back there too, but the decision to bring back Kareem Jackson likely keeps the entire unit strong in both depth and leadership.

“He’s experienced and he’s got really good instincts,” Head Coach Sean Payton said of Jackson last week. “At his age, it’s impressive he’s been healthy. Then you look at pitch count, what’s the vision and all of those things. That was exciting for us and for him. He’ll be here next week.”

On the cornerback side of things, Damarri Mathis looked good last season and with K’Wuan Williams there to they look pretty strong at cornerback. I’ll be interested to see how third-round pick quickly Riley Moss comes along as a rookie as well. Overall, both the cornerback and safety positions look really good from both a starter and depth outlook heading into the 2023 season.

