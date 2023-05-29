Will Miles be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame?

We already knew about the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement this August, but did you know the mascots are having their own day? The new inductees of Mascot Hall, a children’s museum for S.T.E.A.M. education, will be unveiled at the June 23 “Cue the Confetti” event.

The event will feature an unforgettable night of live entertainment, delicious food and drinks, and a chance to test your knowledge with a Mascot Mania Trivia Game as well as a silent auction to support the museum.

The Broncos’ media team has been asking fans for votes in favor of Miles, the official mascot of the Denver Broncos/unofficial mascot of awesome. The voting period ended this morning, so it’s now a wait-and-see game.

Miles isn’t the only NFL mascot to be considered in this lineup. Fellow nominees include Blitz (Seattle Seahawks), Freddie Falcon (Atlanta Falcons), Jaxson de Ville (Jacksonville Jaguars), Staley Da Bear (Chicago Bears), and Toro (Houston Texans).

It’s not all about a one-night event, either. According to the Whiting, Indiana-based museum’s vision statement, its purpose is to be “a leading institution that supports creative thinking using the backdrop of family fun and sports mascot entertainment.” The museum also prides itself on being economically accessible to all families.

“The MHOF is filled with exhibits and activities that encourage hands-on learning and creativity. From science experiments to art projects, the MHOF offers a wide range of STEAM-based educational experiences that engage children of all ages and backgrounds.”

For anyone interested in visiting, or considering attending the Cue the Confetti event, check out the website here.