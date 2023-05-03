Drafting John Elway elevated the Denver Broncos in every way

I encourage everyone here at Mile High Report to read the lead-off article today from Aric DiLalla at the Broncos’ official site.

For those of you who witnessed this event, it will bring a great deal of nostalgia.

For those of you who became fans after this move that changed the landscape of the NFL, it is a gem of a story from the history of the NFL.

I actually fall into the later category as I didn’t become a fan of the NFL or the Broncos until a couple of years after the draft that gave us John Elway. My dad started getting me into football and I was absolutely mesmerized by what Elway was able to do on the field.

I never felt like the Broncos were out of any game (aside from a couple of Super Bowls that will go unmentioned). I witnessed “The Drive,” “The Fumble,” “The Helicopter,” and the glory of back-to-back Super Bowl championships with Elway. It made me a fan for life and a lot of that magic that reeled me in was the blessing of watching one of the most talented quarterbacks in the history of the NFL suit up in the orange and blue.

I honestly didn’t even understand what the draft was until the late 90’s and it was only once I started talking about history with some of our older fans that I learned about this monumental trade.

It is insanity to look back on. Insanity that a demand was made. Insanity that he was still drafted #1. And absolute insanity that the Broncos were able to get the trade done with the Colts.

