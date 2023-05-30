Broncos media shares highlights from Mexico Tour 2023

Last month, over the NFL Draft weekend, the Broncos enjoyed a brief visit in both Mexico City and Monterrey. A few days ago, they shared a Twitter post about the trip.

Embedded in the tweet is a highlight reel from the time Terrell Davis, Jake Plummer, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, and Miles spent over that weekend.

In English translation, the tweet reads:

“Amazing visit to Mexico with many activities! Thanks to your response in CDMX and Monterrey. #BroncosCountry fans are the best.”

¡Increíble visita a México con muchas actividades! Gracias a su respuesta en CDMX y Monterrey.



Los fanáticos de #BroncosCountry son los mejores.



¡Nos veremos pronto! pic.twitter.com/0KDQ9wzV03 — Broncos En Español (@BroncosEspanol) May 27, 2023

Were you part of the #BroncosCountry present in Mexico during that weekend? Share your own experiences! You can also see the entire collection of photos on the Broncos’ official site.

Broncos/NFL News

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton Working to Bring Back Vintage Russell Wilson - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

How is Sean Payton planning on revitalizing Russell Wilson’s flagging career?

Denver Broncos news: Jonathon Cooper to wear No. 0 in 2023

For the first time since 1962, the Denver Broncos are set to have a player wear a zero on their uniform in 2023.

2023 NFL season: Ranking all eight candidates to go from worst to first in division races

Sean Payton’s arrival immediately elevates Denver’s chances to compete. There is a lot to like on this roster.

Jimmy Garoppolo may never face Denver Broncos as a Raider

The Las Vegas Raiders might be in a lot of trouble with Jimmy Garoppolo’s health and contract status raising questions about whether he will play for them at all this season, or ever.

DeAndre Hopkins landing spots: Bills, Chiefs, Lions among best NFL team fits for free-agent receiver

The Arizona Cardinals tossed fresh spice into the free agency stew on Friday with the release of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. So, what’s next for the five-time Pro Bowler? Nick Shook provides seven team fits.