Fans worried about the Broncos’ defensive line depth

In our survey last week, we asked four total questions and we’re finally to the last one. To recap, fans voted wide receiver as the strongest position group on offense and quarterback the weakest. While on defense we obviously went with Pat Surtain II and the cornerbacks as the strongest defensive position group and here today we have the results for the weakest.

If we combined the interior defensive line and outside linebacker (edge rusher position), fans seem to be very concerned about the entire front heading into the 2023 season.

The projected starters along the interior defensive line appear to be free agent acquisition Zach Allen and nose tackle D.J. Jones, then likely Jonathan Harris or Tyler Lancaster whom they signed last week. The hope there is that either Matt Henningson or Eyioma Uwazurike can continue to develop to push for playing time.

Then on the outside, things look pretty bleak behind starters Baron Browning and Randy Gregory. I’m not sold at all on Nik Bonitto as he looked like a one-trick pony severely lacking in run defense, while Jonathan Cooper can do that and still get after the quarterback. Even so, the depth here is severely lacking.

I’d group the whole front line of the defense as an area of concern is just one injury of any length of time is sustained inside or outside. Overall, however, I would agree with the majority here with the biggest concern being the interior of the line. I would expect competition in training camp here to be strong.

What do you think of these results? Let’s discuss down in the comments section below!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.