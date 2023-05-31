Broncos players are excited to play where their output decides their play time

Refreshing changes abound in Broncos Country. No more will we hang onto expensive players who’s best years are behind them. No more will the Denver Broncos start draft picks over players who are just better because of spent draft capital.

I honestly find it refreshing to see Sean Payton come in and lay the foundation for change with how the Broncos go about their business in Dove Valley.

And we’re seeing the same kind of opinions from the players on the roster. Guys like Jerry Jeudy are excited to have an honest chance to take a big step forward. Guys like Mike McGlinchey are talking about this locker room being able to shoot for championships again. And we have a young stud in Zach Allen who wanted to come here and put his stamp on the NFL in a spot where he sees a legit coach putting together a legit team that can taste success.

Bronco News

Mile High Morning: Brandon Marshall believes Jerry Jeudy has 'everything it takes' to be a top-5 wide receiver

"I just know in football, you go through things," Jeudy said. "I just don’t let it hold me down, because I know there’s better days ahead."

'I definitely think I can improve': Following career highs in 2022, new Broncos DE Zach Allen sees room to be even better

"That’s a big reason why I came here," Allen said. "I think there’s a lot of good pieces here to help me get there and help us win some football games."

Jaguars see ex-Bronco McManus as "one of the best kickers in the league" - Denver Sports

"Everyone dreams of kicking game-winning field goals, and it's great, but it's also better to be in the playoffs doing those things," McManus told Jacksonville-area media Tuesday.

Other NFL News

Next Gen Stats' 10 most explosive runners of 2022: QBs Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen can fly

Nick Shook ranks the 10 most explosive runners using Next Gen Stats metrics from the 2022 NFL season. Three quarterbacks make the list -- with one of them claiming the No. 1 spot!

Dennis Allen: Ex-Raiders HC Jon Gruden attended recent Saints OTAs to aid offense with Derek Carr

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was present during New Orleans' organized team activities last week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen confirmed to reporters on Tuesday.

Bengals' Tyler Boyd - Would've beaten Chiefs if I was healthy - ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd said if he didn't suffer a thigh injury that limited him in last season's AFC championship, his team would've beaten the Chiefs.

Deshaun Watson says he 'would love' DeAndre Hopkins on Browns - ESPN

Quarterback Deshaun Watson said Tuesday that he "would love" to have former teammate DeAndre Hopkins join him with the Browns.

Saints' Jameis Winston says he still has skills to be starting QB - ESPN

Jameis Winston said he is "all in" on filling his role as the Saints' backup quarterback but believes he can still be a starter somewhere down the line.

How Roger Goodell Persuaded NFL owners to change the kickoff rule - Sports Illustrated

The league ignored players and coaches to get its way, plus what’s next in the sale of the Commanders and much more in this week’s takeaways.