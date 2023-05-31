Report: Broncos sign kicker Elliott Fry

According to NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed kicker Elliott Fry.

The #Broncos are signing kicker Elliott Fry, per source.



Denver cut veteran Brandon McManus last week and didn’t have another kicker on the roster. So, Fry – who has appeared in three NFL games – now sits atop the depth chart. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 31, 2023

Fry was amongst the kickers the Broncos worked out last week after they released longtime veteran kicker Brandon McManus. He apparently impressed the team during the workout and now he is the Broncos starting kicker heading into training camp.

He is a 28-year-old kicker who has bounced around the league a bit after his college career at South Carolina where he became the all-time leading scorer for the Gamecocks. Since 2019, Fry has been on 10 NFL teams which include the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Arizona Cardinals. Now, he will join his 11th team with the Denver Broncos where he is positioned to be their starting kicker heading into the 2023 season.

During his limited career in the NFL, Fry has made 5 of 6 field goal attempts with his longest being a 44-yard field goal. As these stats show, Fry has not really proved himself in the NFL as of yet and has bounced around the league a bunch. So, the Broncos and Sean Payton are rolling the dice here with Fry, but hopefully, they made the right choice here.

With his lack of experience and history of bouncing on and off a roster, I do not think it is a lock that Fry makes the team. If he struggles during camp and the preseason, Payton and the Broncos could look for a replacement during the cut-down period ahead of the start of the regular season. Ideally, Fry impresses and proves why the Broncos signed him, but that scenario is also one that could play out here.

At the end of the day, Payton and the Broncos made a big change to their special teams unit by releasing longtime kicker Brandon McManus. He recently signed with the Jaguars and now Elliott Fry signs as his replacement in Denver. We shall see how this plays out and if the Broncos made the right decision here.