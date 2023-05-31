Report: Broncos sign tight end Tommy Hudson

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have signed veteran tight end Tommy Hudson. He was among the veterans the team worked out during their rookie minicamp and now have decided to add him to their roster.

He is a 6’3”, 255-pound tight end who has spent his entire NFL career with the Tennessee Titans. The former Arizona State tight end joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has bounced on and off their active roster and practice squad. In October of the 2022 season, Hudson was waived off their injured reserve and has remained unsigned until now. Now, he joins the Broncos and adds some depth to their tight end room.

Since joining the league in 2020, Hudson played a total of five games, all of which came in 2021, and totaled 3 receptions for 31 yards.

Now, he joins Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, Albert Okwuegbunam, and undrafted rookie Nate Adkins as the tight ends currently on the Broncos' 90-man roster.

To make room on the roster, the Broncos released recently signed running back Jacques Patrick according to Klis. He signed with the team after their rookie minicamp, but the team decided to move on from the former XFL running back just a few weeks later.

Patrick was not the only back the Broncos moved on from today. After they signed kicker Elliott Fry, it was later reported that the team has waived running back Tyriek McAllister. This is the second time the team has waived him this offseason, but this time, they did it to make room for their new kicker.

With two running backs leaving the 90-man roster today, this is another great sign that Javonte Williams is progressing well in his rehab. Sure, these two were long shots for the 53-man roster but removing some depth is a sign of the confidence they have in his rehab.

So, we have the Broncos adding some depth to their tight end roo by signing veteran tight end Tommy Hudson and removing some depth in their running back room by releasing Jacques Patrick and Tyriek McAllister.