The Denver Broncos had a very busy post-draft UDFA signing spree that ultimately netted them a reported 17 total players added to their roster to go with their five 2023 NFL Draft picks. That lack of draft capital is exactly why there were so many UDFA signings and it figures to make for a very competitive training camp later in the Summer.

In examining the draft class, it was clear they needed to add players from several key positions including running back, offensive line, defensive line, and tight end. Unsurprisingly, almost half of the signings went to those position groups.

We have partnered with Homage to bring fans Denver Broncos apparel. We appreciate your support!

Starting with running back, the picked up Youngstown State’s Jaleel McLaughlin and Fort Valley State’s Emanuel Wilson. The former is a speedster and the latter a bruiser, so a good complement there. Then along the offensive line, they went to the taller linemen. Illinois’ lineman Alex Palxzewski is 6’6”, Princeton’s Henry Byrd is 6’5”, and South Florida’s Demontrey Jacobs is a whooping 6’7”. Hopefully Russell Wilson can see behind these guys!

Moving on to tight end, they picked up South Carolina’s Nate Adkins and Kent State’s Kris Leach. The lone interior defensive lineman was Penn State’s PJ Mustipher. Other defensive front seven players included an edge rusher out of Central Michigan, Thomas Incoom, and another out of Old Dominion in Marcus Haynes. They also picked up Iowa inside linebacker Seth Benson and Oklahoma defensive lineman Sione Asi.

As the saying goes, you can never have enough running backs wide receivers and cornerbacks. To round out their 2023 UDFA class, the picked up wide receivers Taylor Grimes out of Incarnate Word and Dallas Daniels out of Jackson State. They also signed cornerbacks Art Green out of Houston and Western Colorado’s own Darrious Gaines. Add in defensive back Devon Matthews out of Indiana and you have your full list of UDFA’s signings.

Given how little drafted players they were able to get, we all expected a larger-than-normal list of UDFA signings. Here is your full unofficial list of Denver Broncos 2023 UDFA signings!

Broncos 2023 UDFA Signings Player Position HT WT School Draft Profile Player Position HT WT School Draft Profile Alex Palxzewski OL 6-6 314 Illinois View Thomas Incoom EDGE 6-2 262 Central Michigan View Art Green CB 6-1 201 Houston View Devon Matthews S 6-0 203 Indiana View Nate Adkins TE 6-3 252 South Carolina View Emanuel Wilson RB 5-10 229 Fort Valley State View Henry Byrd OL 6-5 310 Princeton View Taylor Grimes WR 5-10 186 Incarnate Word View Seth Benson LB 6-0 231 Iowa View Dallas Daniels WR 5-10 176 Jackson State View Kris Leach TE 6-6 252 Kent State View PJ Mustipher IDL 6-4 320 Penn State View Darrious Gaines CB 6-1 193 Western Colorado View Demontrey Jacobs OL 6-7 312 South Florida View Jaleel McLaughlin RB 5-7 187 Youngstown State View Marcus Haynes EDGE 6-4 233 Old Dominion View Sione Asi IDL 6-1 303 Oklahoma State View

Note: Keep in mind everything you see here is not official until the Broncos officially announce it, and things change quickly in the UDFA market.

Who are you most excited about from the Broncos UDFA class? Let’s discuss in the comments section below!