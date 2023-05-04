The Denver Broncos had a very busy post-draft UDFA signing spree that ultimately netted them a reported 17 total players added to their roster to go with their five 2023 NFL Draft picks. That lack of draft capital is exactly why there were so many UDFA signings and it figures to make for a very competitive training camp later in the Summer.
In examining the draft class, it was clear they needed to add players from several key positions including running back, offensive line, defensive line, and tight end. Unsurprisingly, almost half of the signings went to those position groups.
Starting with running back, the picked up Youngstown State’s Jaleel McLaughlin and Fort Valley State’s Emanuel Wilson. The former is a speedster and the latter a bruiser, so a good complement there. Then along the offensive line, they went to the taller linemen. Illinois’ lineman Alex Palxzewski is 6’6”, Princeton’s Henry Byrd is 6’5”, and South Florida’s Demontrey Jacobs is a whooping 6’7”. Hopefully Russell Wilson can see behind these guys!
Moving on to tight end, they picked up South Carolina’s Nate Adkins and Kent State’s Kris Leach. The lone interior defensive lineman was Penn State’s PJ Mustipher. Other defensive front seven players included an edge rusher out of Central Michigan, Thomas Incoom, and another out of Old Dominion in Marcus Haynes. They also picked up Iowa inside linebacker Seth Benson and Oklahoma defensive lineman Sione Asi.
As the saying goes, you can never have enough
running backswide receivers and cornerbacks. To round out their 2023 UDFA class, the picked up wide receivers Taylor Grimes out of Incarnate Word and Dallas Daniels out of Jackson State. They also signed cornerbacks Art Green out of Houston and Western Colorado’s own Darrious Gaines. Add in defensive back Devon Matthews out of Indiana and you have your full list of UDFA’s signings.
Given how little drafted players they were able to get, we all expected a larger-than-normal list of UDFA signings. Here is your full unofficial list of Denver Broncos 2023 UDFA signings!
Broncos 2023 UDFA Signings
|Player
|Position
|HT
|WT
|School
|Draft Profile
|Alex Palxzewski
|OL
|6-6
|314
|Illinois
|View
|Thomas Incoom
|EDGE
|6-2
|262
|Central Michigan
|View
|Art Green
|CB
|6-1
|201
|Houston
|View
|Devon Matthews
|S
|6-0
|203
|Indiana
|View
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|6-3
|252
|South Carolina
|View
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|5-10
|229
|Fort Valley State
|View
|Henry Byrd
|OL
|6-5
|310
|Princeton
|View
|Taylor Grimes
|WR
|5-10
|186
|Incarnate Word
|View
|Seth Benson
|LB
|6-0
|231
|Iowa
|View
|Dallas Daniels
|WR
|5-10
|176
|Jackson State
|View
|Kris Leach
|TE
|6-6
|252
|Kent State
|View
|PJ Mustipher
|IDL
|6-4
|320
|Penn State
|View
|Darrious Gaines
|CB
|6-1
|193
|Western Colorado
|View
|Demontrey Jacobs
|OL
|6-7
|312
|South Florida
|View
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|5-7
|187
|Youngstown State
|View
|Marcus Haynes
|EDGE
|6-4
|233
|Old Dominion
|View
|Sione Asi
|IDL
|6-1
|303
|Oklahoma State
|View
Note: Keep in mind everything you see here is not official until the Broncos officially announce it, and things change quickly in the UDFA market.
Who are you most excited about from the Broncos UDFA class? Let’s discuss in the comments section below!
