Broncos announced veterans jersey numbers

The Denver Broncos veterans have claimed jersey numbers heading into training camp season.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It’s that time of the year for new jersey numbers to come out. First up are the veterans on the Denver Broncos roster, which will include all of the newly signed free agents. The team announced the new jersey numbers on Wednesday. Check them out below.

Broncos jersey numbers

Jersey No. Player Name
Jersey No. Player Name
4 QB Jarrett Stidham
11 WR Marquez Callaway
16 QB Jarrett Guarantano
17 WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
19 P Riley Dixon
20 FB Michael Burton
23 CB Tremon Smith
25 RB Samaje Perine
26 RB Tony Jones Jr.
55 C Kyle Fuller
69 T Mike McGlinchey
70 T Isaiah Prince
74 G Ben Powers
82 TE Adam Trautman
84 TE Chris Manhertz
90 DL Jordan Jackson
93 DL D.J. Jones
99 DE Zach Allen

More From Mile High Report

