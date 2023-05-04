Broncos announced veterans jersey numbers

It’s that time of the year for new jersey numbers to come out. First up are the veterans on the Denver Broncos roster, which will include all of the newly signed free agents. The team announced the new jersey numbers on Wednesday. Check them out below.

Broncos jersey numbers Jersey No. Player Name Jersey No. Player Name 4 QB Jarrett Stidham 11 WR Marquez Callaway 16 QB Jarrett Guarantano 17 WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey 19 P Riley Dixon 20 FB Michael Burton 23 CB Tremon Smith 25 RB Samaje Perine 26 RB Tony Jones Jr. 55 C Kyle Fuller 69 T Mike McGlinchey 70 T Isaiah Prince 74 G Ben Powers 82 TE Adam Trautman 84 TE Chris Manhertz 90 DL Jordan Jackson 93 DL D.J. Jones 99 DE Zach Allen

