Post Draft Over/Under Total Wins in 2023

Win projections are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles – 10.5 WINS (OVER)

I feel like this almost disrespectful to the city of Philadelphia and the line should be closer to 11-12 wins. Even though the NFC East will be playing two tough divisions next year, the AFC East and NFC West, I still believe this team is primed for another super bowl run. Philadelphia’s offensive line is still elite, they have the best defensive line in football, and were able to pair up Jalen Hurts with former Lions running back DeAndre Swift, which will make life for opposing defenses very difficult to try to manage Hurts’ legs and arm, Swift’s running, and A.J. Brown’s pass-catching ability all on one offense.

Ravens – 9.5 WINS (OVER)

This team under John Harbaugh does not lose many games and are always in the hunt for playoffs in January. Whether it is Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley under center, Harbaugh will always have this team around the nine to ten win mark. If Lamar Jackson doesn’t miss time and plays like his MVP self, I don’t see why this team couldn’t get well over 9.5 wins and also win the division in the process. They have top tight end Mark Andrews, free agent signing Odell Beckham Jr, and used a first round pick on a position of need in Zay Flowers to join the pass catchers in Baltimore to help relieve some of the pressure off of Jackson to run the ball. The Ravens were a Tyler Huntley fumble on the one yard line away from potentially upsetting the Bengals in the Wild Card round, resulting in seven points going the other way for Cincinnati.

Falcons – 8.5 WINS (UNDER)

I cannot stress enough how stupid it was for the Falcons to take Bijan Robinson eight overall when they had the fourth highest yards per carry in the league last season with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson as the main duo in the backfield. The pick could have been better spent addressing the defense that cost them a lot of games last season. This was a want, not a need for Atlanta. Also, finishing above .500 with Desmond Ridder as the starter, a quarterback that has definitely shown flashes of greatness, but is not nearly consistent enough for me to put this team over 8.5 wins. However, I will say maybe the rush attack with Robinson and Allgeier might open up more opportunities for Ridder to develop his accuracy as a passer.

Broncos – 8.5 WINS (OVER)

Playing in the AFC West is never easy. Having to play Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes four times a year is not ideal, but the Broncos have their fair share of winnable games next season that should get them close to the 8.5 win mark. The Broncos will face off against a now recently Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, and Washington Commanders. These are five very winnable games against teams with mediocre QB play (jury still out on Justin Fields) and gets the Broncos close to the mark and comes down to how they matchup within the division playing the Chargers, Raiders, and Chiefs six times total. I’m optimistic that with a veteran, non-rookie head coach, the Broncos can right the ship in 2023 and get over the .500 mark. Making playoffs? That’s a question for a different day.

