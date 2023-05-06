NFL announces Broncos’ offseason workout program dates

The NFL has announced offseason workout program dates for all teams on Friday. This announcement expands on one from March to include the rookie minicamp dates. For the Denver Broncos, they’ll host their rookie minicamp next week from May 12-14 after having their voluntary minicamp for veterans back on April 24-26 just before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rookie Minicamp: May 12-14

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

They will then have their OTA offseason workouts from late-May to early-June. The final mandatory minicamp will be held in the second week of June from the 13th to the 15th. From there we’ll enter a long six-week period of nothingness between that mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp in late July.

These dates represent our first reports of Sean Payton working with the players as their head coach. Rookie minicamp will be huge as they’ve invited a large number of tryouts to go along with a large UDFA class and their five draft selections.

Oh, and don’t forget we’ll have the 2023 regular season schedule release coming next Thursday. That is always a fun thing to cover.