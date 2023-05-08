Broncos reportedly invited 15 players for tryouts at minicamp; including 3 XFL players

The Denver Broncos brought in a reported 17 undrafted free agents after drafting five players during the 2023 NFL Draft. However, new head coach Sean Payton has a lot of work to do to turn this franchise around, so he also added another 15 plus players he invited to the Broncos’ rookie minicamp that is slated to take place from May 12-14. Those invites included three XFL players also.

Looking over the list of tryouts below, it looks like the big focus is around the front seven on both sides of the ball. The point here looks like getting a full team out there for the three day minicamp for the rookie class.

We have partnered with Homage to bring fans Denver Broncos apparel. We appreciate your support!

The most interesting attendees might be the three XFL players that were invited. Former Broncos defensive coordinator and current Houston Roughnecks defensive coordinator Wade Phillips gave a strong statement of support for XFL’s sack leader, Trent Harris.

“I think he can come in and rush the passer and play special teams if nothing else,’’ Wade Phillips told 9News last week. “He can run. He’s athletic. He’s better than a lot of guys I had (in the NFL).”

He averages over a sack a game in the XFL, but Phillips did note that he could contribute heavily on special teams as a smart, athletic guy.

The other two XFL players invited were on the offensive side of the ball. San Antonio Brahmas running back Jacques Patrick finished with almost 700 total yards last season. The Broncos need running backs right now too. At least until they know for sure when Javonte Williams will be back 100% from his injury.

The last XFL player invited was quarterback Ben DiNucci from the Seattle Sea Dragons (Such a better name than the Seattle Seahawks too by the way). The 6-3, 210 pound quarterback led the XFL in most passing categories. He finished with 2,671 yards and 23 touchdowns to go with 13 interceptions in ten games.

I’m not sure how often tryout guys come back to compete in training camp with a 90-man roster spot, but I would guess these XFL guys could have the best shot of the group. Here are the rest of the reported tryout invites for Broncos minicamp.

Broncos rookie minicamp invites Player Position School Player Position School Chris Whittaker LB Incarnate Word Judd Erickson QB San Diego Warren Ericson IOL Georgia Gray Davis OL Colorado State Christian Mejia IDL Washington State Jack Landherr LS UCLA Josh Johnston WR Colorado School of Mines Jacques Patrick RB XFL - San Antonio Brahmas Stephan Blaylock S UCLA Nick Williams WR UNLV Bo Calvert LB UCLA Isaac Cochran OL Air Force Trent Harris EDGE XFL - Houston Roughnecks Ben DiNucci QB XFL - Seattle Sea Dragons Marquel Broughton S Army

Note: Keep in mind everything you see here is not official until the Broncos officially announce it.

What do you think of the rookie minicamp invitees? Let’s discuss in the comments section below!