Horse Tracks: Looking at the Broncos offseason so far

As interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg called running plays to ice the Broncos narrow victory over the Chargers in the final game of the 2022 season, there was no doubt that there was a ton of work that needed to be done to return the Broncos to any semblance of their winning ways. Exactly four-months to the day, we look at the changes that have been made. Are they enough to turn things around in 2023?

“It’s better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than open it and remove all doubt.” In stark contrast to the high-profile baffoonery of the Nathaniel Hackett era, new Head Coach Sean Payton has been an even-hand on the rudder of the franchise. The Broncos are now going about their work quietly and behind closed doors.

Russell Wilson has also been quiet. Outside of crashing a golf cart into a golf course bunker, there has been not a peep from him. The good news about having such an awful season last year is that brand-wise, nobody wants to touch him. That means he’s got all the time in the world to focus on football and improving his level of play.

Between the free agency and the draft, the Broncos have added dozens of new players. For minicamp later this week, they’ve invited over 15-players to come and tryout. This is probably the largest tryout for the Broncos since the 1960’s when diamond-in-the-rough Ring of Famer Lionel Taylor was discovered.

New coach, new players, and renewed focus from the quarterback. Is it enough to begin to turn the corner for the Broncos? Honestly, I have no idea. I hope so. I want it to be so. It’s been a long time since Super Bowl 50 and the time since then has been the toughest that I’ve been a Broncos fan. The fanbase deserves something good to feel about. It feels like all the right things are being done, but we’ll have to see once the season begins.

