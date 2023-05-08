Report: Broncos re-sign veteran safety Kareem Jackson

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are re-signing veteran safety Kareem Jackson. General Manager George Paton and Head Coach Sean Payton talked about the potential of Jackson returning to the team during their post-draft press conference, and now, he is back on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old safety has played the last four seasons with the Broncos and now is looking to return for his fifth season with the team. This time, he will be joining Vance Joseph’s defense and adding depth to the Broncos’ safety position.

During his four seasons with the Broncos, Jackson has played in 61 games and totaled 342 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 4 interceptions, 19 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble. This past season for the Broncos, he totaled 94 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, and 3 pass deflections.

Now, he rejoins a suddenly loaded Broncos safety room. All-Pro Justin Simmons will be one of your starters, but now it appears that there will be competition for the other safety spot. It was assumed that Caden Sterns would get the nod after showing promise, but now with Jackson back, that does not seem nearly as likely. After those two, you will have P.J. Locke, 2022 draft selection Delarrin Turner-Yell, rookie JL Skinner and the rest of the Broncos safeties fighting for the remaining spots on the roster.

At the end of the day, Jackson adds a veteran presence and some more locker-room leadership to the team. The question is, will he retain his starting job, or is it time to give Caden Sterns or someone else the nod at safety?