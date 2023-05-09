Broncos’ 2023 schedule coming Thursday...will Denver get any prime-time games?

In just a few days, Broncos Country will better know - or at least be able to make a more educated guess — the team’s fate for 2023.

And the Broncos will fall back on a familiar and favorite face to do it.

The Trilogy continues ...



Schedule Release coming pic.twitter.com/CzxM7nG6Ta — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 4, 2023

That’s because the NFL has announced that the schedule will be revealed Thursday at 6 p.m. Mile High Time.

And just so you can’t possibly miss it, the team said its entire 17-game schedule will be posted on DenverBroncos.com, the Broncos’ social media channels, NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.

The Broncos will play their AFC West rivals twice as usual - once on the road and once at home - but will also host the Browns, Commanders, Jets, Packers, Patriots and Vikings.

Denver’s road trips will be to the Bears, Bills, Dolphins, Lions and Texans.

A reminder of our 2023 opponents.



Which game are you most excited for, #BroncosCountry? pic.twitter.com/euV1WMfmhM — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 7, 2023

The NFL claims there are “a quadrillion possible schedule combinations” and it says more than 26,000 factors influence the schedule, including travel, prime-time games, stadium availability, etc.

As far as I’m concerned, as long as the NFL doesn’t give us an early bye week or the Chiefs at Arrowhead in December, I’ll be pretty happy.

It’ll be interesting to see what the NFL does with Denver and prime-time games. After last year’s horrendous performance in just about every game but certainly every prime-time matchup, the NFL might be done with the Orange and Blue on national television.

However, with Sean Payton in charge, the networks will no doubt want to put him on display with his new team.

My guess is two prime-time gigs, one stashed away on the ill-fated Thursday Night Football lineup and one for a Monday Night Football contest.

A few other things on my schedule wish list if I got to choose:

Week 1 is a home opener Play at the Bills and Bears in the first half of the season - before it gets super cold at their stadiums Dolphins in December ;) Jets in Week 2 or 3 before Aaron Rodgers has had time to gel with his new team Patriots on Black Friday...seems appropriate

OK, Broncos Country...what are your wishes for the upcoming schedule?

