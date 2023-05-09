Broncos Reacts Survey: Should the Broncos sign Kareem Hunt?

A few days ago, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter the Denver Broncos were ‘a team to watch’ to sign free agent running back Kareem Hunt. Now he also said a return to the Cleveland Browns is also a strong possibility, but Denver could certainly use another veteran guy while Javonte Williams continues to rehab from a knee injury.

Hunt, 27, has had a fairly good career in a committee-style backfield. In six seasons, he has just over 4,000 yards rushing a 31 touchdowns. He can also make plays catching the ball out of the backfield. Frankly, he’d be a good complement to Samaje Perine as well.

Given these rumors, I decided it would be good to include a Kareem Hunt question in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. We’ll come back with the results on Friday or Saturday.

