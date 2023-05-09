 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos Reacts Survey: Should the Broncos sign Kareem Hunt?

Vote in our SB Nation Reacts survey and let us know if you think the Denver Broncos should try to sign running back Kareem Hunt.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A few days ago, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter the Denver Broncos were ‘a team to watch’ to sign free agent running back Kareem Hunt. Now he also said a return to the Cleveland Browns is also a strong possibility, but Denver could certainly use another veteran guy while Javonte Williams continues to rehab from a knee injury.

Hunt, 27, has had a fairly good career in a committee-style backfield. In six seasons, he has just over 4,000 yards rushing a 31 touchdowns. He can also make plays catching the ball out of the backfield. Frankly, he’d be a good complement to Samaje Perine as well.

Given these rumors, I decided it would be good to include a Kareem Hunt question in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. We’ll come back with the results on Friday or Saturday.

