Elliot Fry ain’t the guy for the Broncos

Good morning, Broncos Country.

As you all know, the Denver Broncos released long-time kicker Brandon McManus last week. The timing of the move seemed curious, but I think most fans understood why, in various capacities, the team had decided to move on.

Though it’s far from a consensus that it was the best move for the franchise to make. In fact, only time will tell if letting him go was the smart or right decision. It’s quite obvious who the Broncos chose to replace the long-time franchise contributor and Super Bowl 50 champions mattered.

A kicker’s discourse is in order.

Conventional wisdom for a replacement would have been signing someone with ample kicking experience in the National Football League. A player who has had the opportunity to shine in big moments or a player who has a track record in the league.

Guys like that come to mind who fit that mold are Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby, but as of now, those two haven’t even been on Denver’s radar. In my humble opinion, I thought Gould would have been a good short-term replacement based on his extensive experience and overall pedigree. He would have been a fair and safe bet for the upcoming season.

Alas, the Broncos held a tryout and brought in the likes of Brett Maher, Parker White, and of course Elliot Fry—who they inked to a one-year deal yesterday. That wasn’t exactly the most exciting list of potential replacements and certainly not one that would give Broncos Country any modicum of confidence entering the 2023 season. Certainly nothing to write home about.

Maybe I’m overly cynical, but maybe I’m just a realist.

Perhaps the Broncos’ rollback Wal-Mart price approach to the position works out. But color me unconvinced that a guy whose appeared in only a handful of games and been cut or signed from a third of the league’s teams is the right call to make. Heck, I’d be surprised if that’s the only move they make, but maybe that’s just me.

In my eyes, he can’t possibly be the only guy in training camp getting a majority of the reps. An unchallenged Elliot Fry during training camp doesn’t move the needle for the team at all. Does he deserve a chance? Sure. Though this certainly can’t be Denver’s best shot at a successful special teams unit in 2023.

If I were calling the shots, I’d be getting Gould on the phone and see if he wants to keep playing ball. Will George Paton end up making that call? We will just have to wait and see. But until then, we will all just have to daydream or have nightmares about the Elliot Fry era in the Mile High City.

