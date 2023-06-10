Sean Payton describes “new offense” amid OTA wrap-up

Following the Denver Broncos’ final OTA, head coach Sean Payton reviewed the standing of the team. He also and praised the offense for how they’re shaping out, and gave hopeful updates on LT Garrett Bolles and RB Javonte Williams.

“He’s doing well. Obviously, he’s putting in the time with the rehab and the recovery,” Payton said of Bolles, “That room is completely changed.”

The coach went on to compare the offensive line to Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. “I think the relationships and all the things that go into play in that position, he’s [Bolles] been very impressive. Then there’s a new offense, terminology and all those things that go along with it, but I’ve been really pleased.”

The good news didn’t end there, either. Payton remarked that he’s “pleased” with where Williams is at this point in recovery.

“Part of it is just it’s normal with this roster that you are going to churn certain position groups based on getting a chance to look at other players,” Payton said, “It just so happens that a couple have been at running back.”

Payton also gave props to WR Jerry Jeudy, who is expected to be an impact player in 2023.

“He’s explosive. I remember him coming out and certainly seeing film of him playing,” he explained, “Now, having a chance to work directly with him...he’s got extremely loose hips, which allows him to transition well. There’re the nuances of the game, relative to landmarks, and the exactness of the passing game.”

The coach admitted that he’s been eager to learn everything about Jeudy. “I enjoy working with him. I told him, ‘Hey, I’m going to be on you and we’re going to get the most out of you.’ He’s continued to get stronger.”

Next up for the Broncos is minicamp!