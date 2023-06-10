Broncos have second-best odds at signing Dalvin Cook

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Denver Broncos have the second-best odds (+450) at landing former Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook. The clear favorite, however, is the Miami Dolphins (+125).

Here are the odds of where Cook might be headed:

I personally think it is a longshot that the Broncos end up signing Cook, but anything could happen. The clear favorite would be Cook’s hometown team of the Dolphins. If Denver were to sign him, then that would make the Broncos’ running back room very interesting with three potential big time contributors in Cook, Javonte Williams, and Samjae Perine. It would be anyone’s guess to as how head coach Sean Payton would utilize that stacked backfield.

