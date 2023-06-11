Sean Payton all about the (little) details

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The little things don’t seem that vital.

Until you don’t do them correctly and it leads to big issues.

Funny how that happens, but that’s been the Denver Broncos for seven seasons.

Despite the one-liners like “death by inches,” the Broncos have failed miserably at the little things. Just think back to the dumpster fire that was Denver’s final drive in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Not anymore with Sean Payton at the helm.

It’s clear that education is a huge part of Payton’s coaching style, and that’s been the point of OTAs. To get the Broncos prepared for anything and everything they may face this season. It matters not if it’ll happen or not. Payton wants his team prepared.

“Well, there’s a board where there’s 43 things that are unique end of game, end of half, and sometimes middle of the game situations that may come up once every four weeks — maybe once every two years,” Payton told the Denver media this week. “We begin teaching those, and not just to those involved. In a perfect world, the whole bench is going to know what to expect at the end of the game in a certain situation.

“We spent all of the walkthrough — you guys saw it — on about eight different situations. (During) training camp on each day, we will take two and we will review (them). They have to know those cold, and they have to know what we’re thinking so that when they come up, we can execute. If you don’t address one because it doesn’t come up until every two years, then you’re going to be faced with it, and no one’s going to know what to do. It’s really just trying to get really specific with the details of certain game situations that actually happen. We have video of it, and we have statistics of it. What’s the strategy when it happens?”

There is still a lot of work left to be done for the Broncos. And this is no easy lift.

But this yet more evidence that Denver could finally be headed on the right path. And it’s because of that focus on the little things.

Broncos News

‘There’s a rhyme and reason to everything’: HC Sean Payton emphasizes detailed focus on situational football

Payton said there’s 43 end-of-game, end-of-half or other in-game scenarios for which the team needs to be prepared, and they focused on about eight of them on Thursday.

Denver Broncos sign Super Bowl champion pass rusher Frank Clark | 9news.com

Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs DE LB linebacker pass rusher Frank Clark Baron Browning signs 1 year deal confirmed Mike Klis Denver Broncos Sean Payton.

Broncos' Garett Bolles has Russell Wilson's back, wants critics to 'eat crow'

Broncos' Garett Bolles has Russell Wilson's back, wants to see critics "eat crow." Bolles is bouncing back from serious leg injury.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons hopes Sean Payton leads team to playoffs - ESPN - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

The eighth-year safety said Sean Payton's practices have been "educational" and that the new coach has set clear expectations.

Why the Broncos felt they needed Frank Clark - Denver Sports

At edge rusher, the Broncos have concerns about injuries and depth. They needed another veteran. To that end, they opted for Clark.

NFL News

Could Daytona International Speedway host NFL games? - NBC Sports

The NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars could be looking for a temporary place to play if its stadium is renovated. Daytona International Speedway may be an option.

NFL turns to Tom Brady for help: QB asked to warn players about the perils of gambling in league video - CBSSports.com

The NFL has tabbed Tom Brady to help educate players about gambling

2023 NFL minicamp storylines: QB dilemmas for Raiders, 49ers - ESPN

Nine teams -- including the 49ers, Commanders and Cowboys -- start mandatory minicamps this week. Here's what to know.