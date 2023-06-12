Longtime Broncos’ kicker Jim Turner dies at 82

Jim Turner, former Broncos kicker and Ring of Famer, died Saturday, confirmed Monday by his family and the Broncos.

Traded to the Broncos in 1971, Turner started his career with the Jets as the team’s 19th-round draft pick in 1963. He was an integral part of the third Super Bowl in which his Jets were crowned champs after beating the Baltimore Colts 16-7. Turner made three field goals in that game, including a nine-yarder.

The Martinez, California, native solidified himself as one of the best Broncos’ kickers ever, playing in 130 consecutive games between 1971-79.

“It tickled me to be put under the gun. It always has, and that’s the only thing I miss.” - Jim Turner in 2017

He scored 742 points for the franchise, which was a record until Jason Elam broke it in 1999.

A 1988 inductee into the Broncos Ring of Fame, Turner helped Denver in its first Super Bowl season as the franchise reached a 12-2 regular-season record to earn its first-ever playoff berth before ultimately losing to Dallas in Super Bowl XII.

Turner made 304 made field goals on 488 attempts and added 521 extra points over 543 attempts during his entire career. And between his two teams, Turner played in 228 straight games.

He retired from the NFL as its second-leading scorer, and his 1,439 career points still rank 31st in the NFL today.