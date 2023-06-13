Sutton: ‘There’s going to be no wavering, no question marks’

Five months ago Broncos Country knew Sean Payton’s hire meant a return to details.

He’s known for that - and he told us so.

And now his new players are telling us again.

As player after player has come to the podium following OTA practices, the theme has been crystal clear.

Details matter.

Justin Simmons told us:

“If I had to sum it up in one word, I’d say educational,” Simmons said last week. “[Payton] is really good at explaining how he wants things done and why it’s being done.”

Josey Jewell told us:

“I’ve done some of this stuff before with other coaches, but this is definitely very detailed, very specific to things,” Jewell said, pointing out that a lot of NFL games are decided by one score - and that means details. “A lot of them come down to two-minute. That’s a huge priority for us: ending the game on the right note.”

Courtland Sutton told us:

“Everything to him is very [intentional]. There’s a rhyme and a reason to everything he’s doing,” Sutton said, praising the coach for working on situational football right now. “It’s amazing. It shows us that he understands and knows what to expect when we get into these games. There’s going to be no [wavering]. There’s going to be no question marks. Everybody understands that he knows what he’s doing. We’re all going to be on the same page [and] we’re going to go out there and execute.”

And now Payton is going to tell us again:

“[During] training camp on each day, we will take two [game situations] and we will review [them],” Payton said. “They have to know those cold, and they have to know what we’re thinking so that when they come up, we can execute. If you don’t address one because it doesn’t come up until every two years, then you’re going to be faced with it, and no one’s going to know what to do.”

Case in point - Payton has a board of 43 things that are “unique end-of-game, end-of-half, and sometimes middle-of-the-game situations” that they’ve gone over in walk-throughs and will be bringing back in training camp for review. It may be once every four weeks or it may be once every two years.

“We begin teaching those, and not just to those involved. In a perfect world, the whole bench is going to know what to expect at the end of the game in a certain situation,” Payton added. “It’s really just trying to get really specific with the details of certain game situations that actually happen. We have video of it, and we have statistics of it. What’s the strategy when it happens?”

I know what many of you are thinking - and about to comment below - that this is coach-speak, player-speak, “I’m not buying in until I see wins on the scoreboard...” And given the team’s performances the past seven seasons, it would be hard to blame you.

But this kind of information from players about what they’re getting out of OTAs is different. And not just from last year but every offseason since Gary Kubiak led the team. We aren’t just hearing about how excited they might be or how hard they’re working or how focused they are. We are hearing about how they are being taught. And it seems thorough.

This is the time of year that every team is undefeated and optimism is high.

But however the Broncos’ 2023 season turns out, it will not be due to lack of knowledge, lack of preparation or lack of careful intention.

Simmons, who has yet to be on a winning team in Denver, rather candidly acknowledged exactly why this year is different.

“You have someone that knows - knows what they’re doing, has done it for years and years and years and has been successful at it,” he said. “And so you can kind of see how those details stack up.”

Horse Tracks - Nuggets are champs!

Nuggets vs. Heat: 3 takeaways from Denver's NBA title-clinching win in Game 5

The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat, 94-89, Monday in Game 5. Here are three takeaways:

Denver Nuggets Beat Miami Heat for First Championship - The New York Times

The Nuggets had never been to the N.B.A. finals, but they showed they belonged with a comeback win in Game 5.

Horse Tracks - news picks of the day

The Broncos’ greatest gadget play – Denver Broncos History

Jim Turner’s touchdown reception on a fake field goal broke a close game wide open, and with seven interceptions, the Broncos crushed the defending world champion Raiders 30-7 to reach 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Where Are They Now: Jim Turner

A 1988 inductee into the Broncos Ring of Fame, Jim Turner still ranks as one of the most prolific kickers of all time in professional football.

Horse Tracks - Broncos/NFL News

Broncos mourn passing of Ring of Fame kicker Jim Turner

The first kicker inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame, Turner was the Broncos’ all-time leading scorer at the time of his retirement in 1979.

Report: Broncos "do not appear to be in on" Dalvin Cook - ProFootballTalk

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, the Broncos “do not appear to be in on” Cook, who was officially cut by the Vikings on Friday.

Mile High Morning: Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton look to take next step in Year 2 together

"We can do a wink and a nod and he knows when to go and I know when to switch it," Jewell said. "It’s been fun to be able to understand each other’s brains and when we’re going to do things."

Denver Broncos: Sean Payton comments on cutting 3 running backs

Why did the Broncos recently cut running backs? Denver coach Sean Payton gives the answer.

Denver Broncos Veterans' Early Impressions of HC Sean Payton: What We've Learned - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what the veteran players have said about the Denver Broncos' new head coach could paint a picture of what's to come.

Ex-Denver Bronco speaks on former teammate, Russell Wilson

Former Denver Broncos Pro-Bowler, Bradley Chubb, offered some rather kind words when speaking on Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who he shared the practice field with in the first half of the 2022 season. He also goes to further speak on being traded.

Nine best new veteran QB-WR combos for 2023 NFL season: Aaron Rodgers-Garrett Wilson tops board

Kevin Patra ranks the top nine new veteran quarterback-receiver combos heading into the 2023 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott-Brandin Cooks connection makes the list, but that pairing is not No. 1.

HC Bill Belichick mum on DeAndre Hopkins, whom Mac Jones would 'love to have' on Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick didn't offer much in regard to his thoughts on potentially adding WR DeAndre Hopkins, but QB Mac Jones said New England would "love to have him."

Browns unveil new 'dawg' logo decided by fans, players

The Cleveland Browns on Monday revealed their new "dawg" logo, as selected by the team's fans and players.