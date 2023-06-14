Broncos roster review: Offensive tackle Will Sherman

Offensive tackle Will Sherman was drafted out of Colorado in the sixth round, 197th overall, by the New England Patriots.

While at Colorado, Sherman played 24 career games while starting 21. Sherman starting 21 games was the most on offense and tied for the second most on the team entering 2020. Sherman also earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention, was named to the Colorado Chapter of the National Football Foundation first-team, and was given the Buffs’ Offensive Trench Award.

Unfortunately for Sherman, he was one of the Patriots’ cuts to trim the roster down to 53 before the start of the regular season. He was officially waived on August 31st, 2021 but did re-sign to the Patriots’ practice squad. He would spend the majority of the season on the practice squad and even signed a futures contract with the Patriots in January 2022. Unfortunately, again, Sherman would be cut in August 2022.

Former CU Buffs OT Will Sherman is signing to Broncos' practice squad per his agent @MikeMcCartney7. NE 6th-rd pick in 2021, Sherman spent last season on Pats' practice squad. Among Pats final cuts this week, Sherman returning to college hometown team. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 1, 2022

The Denver Broncos were quick to scoop Sherman up, and signed him to the practice squad in September 2022. He would spend the season on the practice squad, but did get promoted to the active roster in January 2023.

Will the former Colorado Buffalo be able to find a spot on the Broncos roster in 2023?

Player profile

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 304 lbs

Arm Length: 33 1⁄2 inches | Hand Size: 10 inches

40-time: 5.18 seconds | Bench Press: 23 reps

Offensive tackle Will Sherman’s 2023 outlook

Sherman is currently listed as a right guard on the Broncos’ depth chart. He is also listed as the third-string right guard behind Quinn Meinerz and Kyle Fuller, both of whom are veterans with much more playing experience than Sherman.

Heading into the 2023 season, Sherman could have a very similar outcome that he had in his first year with the Patriots. He will most likely get significant playing time during the preseason, but will unfortunately be one of the early roster cuts.

Final Thoughts

Best case scenario, he finds a spot on the Broncos’ practice squad again. Slightly crazy scenario, the Broncos’ offensive line struggles with injuries, and he finds himself back on the active roster, but only in a depth position. While the latter scenario would be best for Sherman, it’s not really the best for the Broncos’ offensive line as a whole. Let’s hope for a much healthier 2023 season for everyone on the Broncos’ roster.