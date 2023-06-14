Celebrating Super Bowl XXXII and Hall of Famer Demarcus Ware

No matter how the Denver Broncos play this season, Broncos Country will be able to look forward to celebrating the past once again. This time we’ll be cheering for Super Bowl XXXIII and celebrating the Hall of Fame enshrinement of Demarcus Ware.

For a team that has been wandering in the wilderness for years, this kind of nostalgic ceremony is honestly something I look forward to. Super Bowl XXXIII was for for me pure magic. It was a statement about our team, culture, and a proper send-off for John Elway.

Unlike the previous Super Bowl, the Broncos were the clear favorites for a large part of the season. The offense was an absolute freight train and we were all riding the waves of both Terrel Davis being unstoppable and John Elway tearing up opponents when they would gear up to stop the run.

One of the coolest things about the season was just how good the team as a whole was. Even with Elway missing games, Bubby Brister stepped in and everything just kept working. The team was just that good.

As a big Elway fan, it was awesome to see him take the top off the Atlanta Falcon defense on a magical TD pass that honestly cemented his Super Bowl MVP award.

I also am looking forward to celebrating DeMarcus Ware as well. His talent and leadership were a core part of our team being able to win Super Bowl 50. Sure, he played the vast majority of his playing years for the Cowboys, but he was all in on the Broncos for the short time he was with us. I’m very thankful for having such a stand-up guy on our team who deserves every accolade he gets as he is awarded with his yellow jacket.

Broncos News

Broncos to honor 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXIII team, Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware during Alumni Weekend game vs. Commanders

The Broncos are set to honor some of the franchise’s greatest players this fall.

Broncos will be waiting a while on Baron Browning's return - Denver Sports

Baron Browning will start the season on the physically-unable to perform list after knee surgery. Broncos coach Sean Payton said on June 13.

For second-straight year, Broncos won't have a Ring of Fame inductee - Denver Sports

For the first time in over a decade, the Broncos will go back-to-back years without Ring of Fame inductees.

Pat Surtain II on punt returns? What was considered 'idiotic' last season makes sense to Sean Payton - Denver Sports

Pat Surtain II on punt returns? It's possible, Sean Payton explained after the Broncos' first minicamp practice.

Broncos Notebook: ‘Always a challenge’ to find a pressure player like OLB Frank Clark

Clark’s 13.5 career postseason sacks rank first among active players and are third in NFL history.

