Disbelief.

Euphoria.

Dreamlike.

All of the emotions fans of the Denver Nuggets are feeling right now and have the last two days is what Denver Broncos fans experienced on Jan. 25, 1998. And still are.

The long, tedious road to a championship had finally been paved.

If you stop to think about it right now, you can still hear the words of longtime Broncos radio play-by-play guy Dave Logan.

Cue the goosebumps.

“Denver’s gonna win it,” Logan said in one of the best calls in history. “Oh, baby, Denver’s going to win this thing. Are you kidding me? Bronco players are all over the field. You can stand up and salute in Denver, you got the world champions that live in your town.”

The Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions for the 1st time in the franchise's history



GAME 5 FINAL SCORE



DEN: 94

MIA: 89 pic.twitter.com/TDGO42ctwt — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Now it’s the Nuggets’ turn.

And it elicits all those memories from the Broncos' first Super Bowl win.

Terrell Davis going off despite missing the second quarter with a migraine.

The dominance of Denver’s offensive line.

The helicopter.

Steve Atwater playing out of his mind.

The Atwater hit.

John Mobley sealed the win with his pass breakup.

I’m sure I’ve missed so many more.

Of course, there’s “This one’s for John.”

Then the championship parade, which the Nuggets will emulate in terms of celebration and size on Thursday.

With the Nuggets, it took 47 years to get here.

There’s the generational player in Nikola Jokic. The return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. from devasting injuries to become great players. A deep team with an equally great culture. And a wonderful head coach with an equally impressive coaching staff.

Then there are the all-time great players and coaches who were part of this franchise and are part of this celebration. Not to mention the fans.

The comparisons between the two long-time franchises in Denver and their titles are vast.

Heck, both games went down to the literal wire for crying out loud.

Soak it up, Nuggets Nation. You never forget the first time.

