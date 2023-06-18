Broncos post-minicamp Super Bowl odds sit at +4,000

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The fluctuation of betting odds is always fascinating.

Take a look at the Denver Broncos Super Bowl odds.

When DraftKings Sportsbook released its futures board, the Broncos were at +4,000. After the first week of NFL Free Agency, they dipped to +2,500. That was a bit surprising when it happened in late March.

Now that OTAs and minicamp have been completed, Denver is back to +4,000.

Not sure what has changed to warrant the adjustment, but here we are. That’s a far better value for Broncos bettors for something that is a longshot. In Sean Payton’s first season with the New Orleans Saints, he took that franchise to the NFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite at +600, followed by the Philadephia Eagles (+650), the Buffalo Bills (+900) and the San Francisco 49ers (+1,000).

As for the AFC, the Broncos are +2,500 to win the conference, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Obviously, the Chiefs are the favorite (+330), followed by the Bills (+500), Cincinnati Bengals +550), Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets (+1,100).

In terms of the AFC West, the Broncos are +550. Really good value, especially if you feel Payton and Denver could make it happen.

Kansas City is the favorite at -165, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (+340) and the Las Vegas Raiders (+1,100).

It’ll be interesting to see what happens to the Broncos odds as head into training camp and the preseason. The latter may impact any adjustment, especially if Denver looks and plays like a functional team.

If that happens, a flyer on the +4,000 odds might be worth it.

