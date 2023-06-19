Broncos roster review: Cornerback Essang Bassey

After graduating from Wake Forest in 2020, Essang Bassey was signed to the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. Despite not being drafted, the cornerback was in high demand at the time — both Cincinnati and Baltimore were also trying to sign him.

Bassey would play for the Los Angeles Chargers later on in 2021 only to be re-signed by the Broncos in early 2022. After going through a roller coaster of being waived and signed to the practice squad, then being promoted to the active roster, Bassey renewed his contract this year.

So the question hangs in the air: what is Bassey’s 2023 going to look like?

Player profile

Essang Bassey | Cornerback | Denver Broncos

Height: 5’10” | Weight: 190lbs | Experience: 4th year

Essang Bassey YOU ARE A JAGUAR pic.twitter.com/0Wf1LTImrp — The Duvalorian (@90210Toriono) March 17, 2023

Previous years’ stats

Since arriving in Denver, the 190-lb corner has been a solid backup in their heavily talented defensive rotation. In his first year, he recorded an interception and two defended passes in twelve games, three of which he started.

2021 saw little action from Bassey, with one game played each of those years and no major records, though it should be noted that he suffered a hamstring injury in their October game vs Chargers.

The 2022 follow-up wasn’t much different, with Bassey appearing in fourteen games — though starting none — and defending two passes. In contrast to the 2021-22 seasons, though, he recorded 15 tackles (ten solo, five assisted).

2023 season outlook

If the question is whether Bassey will be a starter this year, my answer is likely not. As I mentioned before, we already have a loaded cornerback lineup. The statistics from previous years don’t make him the best candidate for first-to-play, especially in comparison to some of the fellow left corners like Patrick Surtain II and K’Waun Williams, or some of the right corners like Randy Gregory or Jonathon Cooper.

In the end, and this has been the case for a few years now, Bassey is going to need to make some waves at training camp if he wants to carve out a significant role for himself. I don’t say this to be negative about his capabilities at all, just realistic about his prospects based on previous seasons.