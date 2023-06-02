Broncos roster review: Running back Tyler Badie

Tyler Badie was coming off a successful career at Missouri and entered himself in the 2022 NFL Draft. Many draft analysts projected him as a day-three pick and that is where he ended up going. The Baltimore Ravens selected Tyler Badie with their 196th overall selection in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for Badie, he did not make the Ravens' 53-man roster but was signed to their practice squad prior to the start of the regular season. He stayed there until late December when the Denver Broncos signed him off the Ravens practice squad and to their active roster.

He was active for the Broncos' season finale victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. In that game, he did not play much, but he caught his lone reception in that game and took it 24 yards for a touchdown.

Now, Badie is entering his first full offseason with the Denver Broncos and is competing for a roster spot in a wide-open running back room. His pass-catching skills could make him an intriguing option in Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s offense.

Player Profile

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 197 pounds

40-time: 4.45 seconds

Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches

Experience: 1st year

Age: 23 years old

2022 stats

1 rushing attempt for 0 yards and 1 reception for 24 yards and 1 touchdown.

How does running back Tyler Badie fit with the Denver Broncos?

Badie is a bit of an overlooked option here with the Broncos, but he has a chance to make this team. He is an undersized back who will not do too much between the tackles, but his pass-catching ability is what stands out. He fits the mold of your classic third down, change of pace back who can be used in the passing game.

If you can get Badie into space, he has the speed and agility to make defenders miss and runs with enough power to give defensive backs a hard time. Coming out of college, his route running ability was also a strength, so we could see him used in that role. This is especially important with Sean Payton running this offense because he is known for using his backs in the passing game. So, Badie has a chance to fill that role on this team.

Like with all the backs behind Javonte Williams and veteran Samaje Perine, this is a wide-open competition. If you can impress and stand out amongst your peers, you have a good shot of making this team, or at least being on the practice squad.

Final Thoughts

Badie is an interesting running back to keep an eye on moving forward. His pass-catching ability may give him an edge over the rest, but he will need to show he can be a difference-maker as a runner as well.

Of the backs currently on the roster behind Williams and Perine, I think Badie has the best shot right now to make the team, but we shall see. Rookie Jaleel McLaughlin has a similar skill set and some of these bigger and more powerful backs have a pass-catching background. So, we shall see how it shakes out, but it will be an interesting competition to watch as we progress through the offseason and into training camp and the preseason.