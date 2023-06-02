At Nuggets game, Manning praises ‘his’ Broncos: ‘Payton’s going to get the best out of Russell’

While we’re all excited about the Nuggets’ Game 1 victory AND noticing all the current and former Broncos joining the party (aka Sean Payton, Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons and of course The Sheriff), we can’t let the Peyton Manning interview with Stephen A Smith go unnoticed.

Because it’s Peyton F-ing Manning. And it’s fun.

"I like my Broncos. I wish the Chiefs would get out of the division, Stephen A."



Peyton gives his take on the new-look Broncos pic.twitter.com/2LO8wH1Rrc — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 2, 2023

Smith asked the HOF and Super Bowl-winning quarterback if he was “feeling better” about his Denver Broncos with Sean Payton on board.

“Sean has brought some new juice here; he’s going to get the best out of Russell. Russell feels rejuvenated as well,” Manning said.

Adding that “I like my Broncos,” Manning brought some reality as well.

“I wish the Chiefs would get out of the division, Stephen A, but unfortunately, they’re not going anywhere,” Manning added. “Soooo...we’ve still got some work to do.”

If the Broncos can maneuver the football equivalent of Nikola Jokic’s 180-degree turn into a fadeaway bucket, all will be well once again in Dove Valley.