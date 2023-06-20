Chris Harris Jr. has a lot to say about the Broncos

Chris Harris Jr., the former Broncos’ All-Pro cornerback who left Denver in 2020 for greener pastures in L.A. before spending 2022 at the Saints, is coming back to the Broncos...in a way.

As the free agent considers playing again in the NFL - for the right team and the right price - he’s doing what everyone else does when they have free time.

He’s doing a podcast.

New episode of Let’s Ride with Chris Harris, Jr. (@ChrisHarrisJr) and Patrick Chiotti: Broncos Sign Frank Clark, Free Agency Thoughts



Listen here: https://t.co/hBm4mL5gzn @BleavNetwork #Broncos #FreeAgency — Patrick Chiotti (@PatrickChiotti) June 11, 2023

Joining the BLEAV network, he and Broncos blogger Patrick Chiotti have launched their Broncos’ podcast, “Let’s Ride.”

Yes, the name may be unfortunate, but Harris Jr. joked (maybe he’s serious) he’s been saying that phrase long before Russell Wilson turned it into a meme, so they’re rolling with it.

I had a chance to interview Strap - which you can watch in full on my YouTube show, “The Round Up” - but here are some absolute gems from the undrafted-turned-All-Pro cornerback and member of the famed No Fly Zone:

On whether Sean Payton was worth the “cost?”

Oh yes. Coach Payton is definitely a player’s coach, but he’s going to bring a different level of respect. He’s going to expect you to play at a high level every day. He’s going to work you. He still has that old school mentality but he’s learned how to merge the new school and old school together.

On whether it was a good idea to bring in Vance Joseph as DC?

I was surprised he didn’t stay in Arizona, but they went a different direction. Him coming back here just shows his humility. I think he’s going to be good here. I loved playing in VJ’s system. You’re going to be on an island in VJ’s system. As a DB you have to relish that opportunity. I loved it. I played great in VJ’s defense. You can make a lot of plays. You can read the quarterback and jump the ball. I expect those guys to get a lot of turnovers.

On if Russell Wilson can bounce back?

It’s going to be a team game. He’s going to need a solid o-line and a consistent running game. That’s what he had in Seattle. I see him having 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions. Would y’all take that? (editor’s note: hell yeah)

On being undrafted and becoming All Pro:

I always prided myself on having a chip on my shoulder. Being able to be a four-year starter at a D-1 school I always thought I should have been drafted. And I played with a chip on my shoulder my whole career...I think the moment I felt I got the respect I deserved was being named to the All Decade team.

On Patrick Surtain II:

Great talent. Big size who can bend. He’s got great stop and start ability to be able to cover these guys. I have him top three in the league this year.

On playing in front of Broncos Country

Denver is definitely the hardest to play. It’s a high standard there. You want to go out and perform at a high level. Pressure from fans, from coaches, from everywhere. …Denver fans will let you know they hate you. Or who they hate!

On the magic of the No Fly Zone

It was just kind of effortless. We all understood everybody’s role and everybody understood the game plan. Everybody was competing to make the next play, who’s going to make the big play to get the win. It’s going to be hard for another group to be that elite. I haven’t seen it yet.

If you wanna watch Some Real defense watch this game . https://t.co/pYfJZBM2hw — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) June 9, 2023

Broncos/NFL News

Running back Tony Jones Jr. reunited with Sean Payton, ready | Denver Broncos | denvergazette.com

Tony Jones Jr. won’t soon forget March 22, 2023. Not only did he get married that day, but he also got a job.

Sean Payton’s impact with Broncos already evident as training camp nears - The Athletic

An emphasis on situational football is an important step for a team that was 4-9 in one-score games last season.

Bears Top Destination for Former Broncos CB Ronald Darby | Heavy.com

The Chicago Bears are far from set in the secondary and a veteran difference maker remains available for the taking in free agency.

‘You … dream of moments like this’: Several Broncos rookies experience full-circle moment in visit to Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club

As Denver’s rookie class made its first trip to the Boys & Girls Club on Juneteenth, safety JL Skinner, cornerback Art Green and running back Jaleel McLaughlin were back where their own dreams began.

Denver Broncos most unbreakable individual records

Looking back at the history books, these Denver Broncos records may hold up forever.

Examining Whether Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph is a Placeholder for DBs Coach Christian Parker - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

Vance Joseph was an underwhelming hire for most of Broncos Country.

Five NFL offseason storylines that are overblown; three that deserve more attention

Is the Patriots' quarterback drama a thing of the past? Should Kyler Murray's future be a bigger topic? Eric Edholm tells us which offseason storylines are overblown and which deserve more of our attention.

NFL community observes Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in the United States of America and marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery had been abolished and that the Civil War had concluded. On Mon

NFL mandatory minicamp Day 2: OBJ, Lamar Jackson getting into rhythm - ESPN

We are tracking everything from including rookies, team debuts, notable absences and more at 21 camps.