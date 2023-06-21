 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos Reacts Survey: Which Broncos’ draft pick is most likely to be an every down starter by end of season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Denver Broncos fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

By Tim Lynch
NFLPA Rookie Premiere Portrait Session Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Good morning Broncos Country! We have another Denver Broncos fan survey this week and this one is a difficult one for me. Out of these five draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft, which player do you think is could be an every down starter for the Broncos by seasons’ end?

Broncos Draft Class 2023

Round Pick Player Position School Info Video
Round Pick Player Position School Info Video
2 63 Marvin Mims Jr. WR Oklahoma Scouting Report Highlights
3 67 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas Scouting Report Highlights
3 83 Riley Moss DB Iowa Scouting Report Highlights
6 183 JL Skinner S Boise State Scouting Report Highlights
7 257 Alex Forsyth C Oregon Scouting Report Highlights

I have my vote, but I’ll wait to share my thoughts on this question until Friday or Saturday when we release the results and graphics for this survey. Go Broncos!

