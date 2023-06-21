Broncos Reacts Survey: Which Broncos’ draft pick is most likely to be an every down starter by end of season?

Good morning Broncos Country! We have another Denver Broncos fan survey this week and this one is a difficult one for me. Out of these five draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft, which player do you think is could be an every down starter for the Broncos by seasons’ end?

I have my vote, but I’ll wait to share my thoughts on this question until Friday or Saturday when we release the results and graphics for this survey. Go Broncos!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/FCZC6K/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.