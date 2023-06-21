Could the Broncos land a big free agent before the start of the season?

The Denver Broncos have over $8.5 million in cap space. They also have some flexibility to create space if needed (restructuring contracts or letting go a player with a team favorable contract like Mike Purcell or Cameron Flemming).

All eyes in the NFL are currently on Deandre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook. Both players in my estimation will play in 2023. Both players are currently free agents.

Would the Broncos make sense for either player?

With Hopkins, the story is tough to find. He’s still arguably a proven talent and looks like he still has juice left. Therefore he’d be a pretty pricey signing. Add to that that a player of his age is probably wanting to play for a title and you have an unlikely scenario pairing him with the Broncos.

Dalvin Cook on the other hand at least looks like a good fit from the Broncos side of the equation. Aside from Samaje Perine, the Broncos running back room looks like a solid question mark at best. Of course we hope Javonte Williams will return to form and stay healthy, but that doesn’t mean that it is likely. The talent looks pretty thin and if you could add Dalvin Cook, it would go a long way to helping this offense hit the ground running in week 1. The only downside for the Broncos would be cost. The other hurdle is getting a talent like Cook to want to come play in Denver.

What do you think, Broncos Country? Would it be too much for the Broncos to spend on either guy or do you think they have what it takes to compete in 2023?

