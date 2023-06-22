Which Denver Broncos players will surprise the most in 2023?

Good morning, Broncos Country.

Great gridiron days are on the way. Training camp is on the horizon. The preseason and official season will come shortly thereafter. After months of waiting we are almost there. How can you not be excited for the return of football?

So what’s the pulse in Broncos Country? In my eyes, most fans appear to be optimistic for the battles ahead. There’s no doubt it’ll take some major strides and improvement to make their way back to the playoffs—but the Denver Broncos have improved demonstrably through free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sean Payton is in charge and developing a new culture at Dove Valley. A Super Bowl winning head coach can go a long way in tuning the roster back into a contender. He knows what it’s like to win. He’s been there before. A lot of these guys on the roster? Not so much—unless you want to go back to their college days which aren’t really relevant anymore now that they are in the National Football League.

In order for the Broncos to summit the next peak, they will have to develop cohesion and consistency on both sides of the ball. And for that to happen, several players will need to take big strides in their development. So who is most likely to step up and give the team a much needed boost? I’ll give one candidate from each side of the ball.

Offense - Greg Dulcich, TE

Modern NFL offenses need a diverse player who can be a difference maker at the tight end position to operate at maximum efficiency. Second-year player Greg Dulcich fits that mold. If he stays healthy Dulcich will definitely help revive the Broncos’ aerial attack and become a focal point of it.

During OTAs, Payton referred to him as a ‘Joker’ player—one who is capable of being utilized in a myriad of fashions for strategic advantage. There is no doubt his size and speed give the franchise an added dimension of attack.

His skillset allows him to be dangerous at all levels, but I would love to see him used to concepts that go over the middle of the field. He had a lot of success in that manner for the Bruins and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Payton flex him out as a ‘big slot’ in order to push back and carve up opposing secondary's.

I think he is a shoe-in for well over fifty catches. In fact, I think he winds up darn near 75 catches on the season. He will be one of the team’s most productive players on either side of the ball. I’m all in on Dulcich in 2023. Who is with me?

Defense - Frank Clark, EDGE

With the news of Baron Browning’s injury, the Broncos made a late splash in their free agent endeavors by bringing in former Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs standout Frank Clark. He might have not been fan’s most preferred option, but I can see why Denver’s brass went that way.

Like I said before, Coach Payton knows how to win? But how many other players on the roster can relate? Who can help make a winning culture a reality?

Much to the chagrin of Broncos Country, former rival Clark has two Super Bowl victories underneath his belt in recent memory. That kind of experience should pay dividends in the locker room and on the field. After all, how many other players on the roster have won a Super Bowl?

On the field, I believe his size and ability to set the edge will be a difference for the Broncos against the run. That is something which was missing before he was brought into the mix. He also tends to quality pressure often even if his sack totals don’t show it. I think he could have the most productive season of any EDGE defender on the roster.

I’m optimistic that his veteran presence will help keep the Broncos’ defense in check and add some much needed consistency in both phases. There is a lot of youth in that room, so I’m glad Denver brought in a guy who has a lot of experience to help round it out.

Who do you guys think will surprise us the most in 2023? Sound off in the comments section and let me know what you think.

As always, thank you for reading our morning Horse Tracks.

