PFF unimpressed with Broncos wide receiver corps in 2023

The Denver Broncos wide receiver corps is a strength, right? I mean that’s what most of us fans are thinking when we look at the depth chart. However, Trevor Sikkema over at Pro Football Focus listed out his wide receiver rankings for 2023 and he doesn’t appear impressed with Denver’s group at all putting them in the bottom half of the league at seventeenth overall.

17. DENVER BRONCOS The Broncos are a polarizing team heading into the 2023 season. Given how big of a flop their 2022 season was, it’s understandable to see this team through a more pessimistic lens. But it’s still a talented group. Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Greg Dulcich make for an alluring receiving corps. Jeudy and Sutton have disappointed over the last two seasons, with neither receiver eclipsing a receiving grade of 80.0, but I still believe in the talent of this group and what it will look like with Sean Payton now at the helm.

Reading over Sikkema’s analysis it would make sense why he pushed the group down his board so much ahead of the 2023 season. They are a talented group, but they have underperformed. For them to move up the list and become seen as an elite group, they must start producing the numbers and wins to match.

Given that they haven’t, I actually think his rankings are fair for the Broncos wide receiver room right now. The potential is there, though, so 2023 could be the year they break out as a group.

What do you think of these rankings? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.