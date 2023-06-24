Broncos roster review: Edge rusher Thomas Incoom

At the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos signed Central Michigan edge rusher Thomas Incoom as an undrafted free agent. Money is usually a good indicator of how a team feels about a player, so the fact that Incoom received the highest signing bonus and total guarantees of any UDFA’s the Broncos signed is likely a good sign for him.

The reason the Broncos likely had to pay up for Incoom was the fact he was likely among the top UDFA’s available. He was a Senior Bowl standout player and was even highly thought of by many of the top draft analysts prior to the draft. The Athletic’s lead draft analyst Dane Brugler gave Incoom a 4th to 5th round grade and said that he believes he can be a useful edge rusher in an NFL rotation.

SUMMARY: A one-year starter at Central Michigan, Incoom lined up as an edge rusher in defensive coordinator Robb Akey’s 4-2-5 base. A high school tight end who was new to football, he moved to pass rusher at Valdosta State and blossomed after transferring to Central Michigan, finishing as one of only four FBS players with at least 11.0 sacks and 18.0 tackles for loss in 2022. Despite seeing a lot of chips and extra attention, Incoom wins with the initial movements to get going quickly, attacking with a balanced blend of quickness, power and effort. However, he isn’t overly creative and tends to rely more on his motor than instincts to break down blockers and get home. Overall, Incoom isn’t known for his crafty counter measures, but he has the upfield athleticism and edge-setting presence to provide an NFL team value as both a pass rusher and run defender. His game is reminiscent of Dorance Armstrong, a useful edge rusher in an NFL rotation. GRADE: 4th-5th Round

So, if his analysis on Incoom proves to be true, the Broncos found themselves yet another undrafted free agent. This time, at a primary position and at a position they needed to add some depth and competition to as well.

. @CMU_Football EDGE Thomas Incoom wakes up with GMFB to speak on growing up in Ghana, being the kicker in high school, and his goal to sack Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/bwgorC7b8C — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 24, 2023

Now, Incoom heads into his very first NFL training camp for the Broncos looking to play his way into a roster spot. The Broncos' edge rushing unit has plenty of competition, but he will be competing with Aaron Patrick, Christopher Allen, and fellow rookie Marcus Haynes for a spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster.

Player Profile

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 262 pounds

Arm Length: 33 1⁄ 4 inches | Hands: 8 3⁄ 4 inches

40-time: 4.66 seconds | Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9’ 10 inches | Bench Press: 23 reps

Age: 24 years old | Experience: Rookie

Thomas Incoom’s career college stats

Incoom played a total of two seasons at Central Michigan and exploded onto the scene this past season with a breakout year. During his two-year career at Central Michigan, Incoom played in 24 games and totaled 85 tackles, 27.5 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. This past season, he totaled 57 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

Thomas Incoom’s 2023 outlook

Incoom, if he has a strong summer, has a chance to make this team. The Broncos edge rushing unit is deep but full of questions and injury concerns. Baron Browning is already expected to start the season on the PUP while veteran starter Randy Gregory has injury concerns as well. So, there is certainly a pathway for Incoom to make this team and even potentially earn some playing time.

If you look at the depth behind expected starters, veterans Randy Gregory and Frank Clark, there are more questions than answers. The Broncos' second-round pick in 2022, Nik Bonitto is coming off a down rookie season and will need to improve to contribute on defense this season. Jonathon Cooper is coming off a strong offseason per reports, but only has 4.5 career sacks since being drafted. Aaron Patrick is coming off an ACL injury and Christopher Allen was placed on the injured reserve last August due to a foot injury. So, Incoom could certainly make some noise here.

Like any player, he will need to show he can contribute to special teams if he wants to be on the team. Head coach Sean Payton has put an emphasis on improving that unit this offseason, so I would assume the final few roster spots will be used to improve that unit.

With the Broncos giving him a decent chunk of money, I would assume that he will be a lock for at least a spot on their practice squad if he does not make the 53-man roster. How he performs during training camp and the preseason will determine ultimately where ends up.

Final Thoughts

Incoom has the makings of a player we hear about making noise against the third-team offense during training camp and in the second half of preseason games. He had a breakout year and performed well against his peers at the Senior Bowl so he should do well against that level of talent.

As for him making the 53-man roster, it certainly is possible. Randy Gregory and Frank Clark are your starters and Cooper and Bonitto are locked into roster spots. So, that leaves one final spot for Incoom, and one I currently have him as the favorite for. Aaron Patrick was a favorite of the previous staff and Christopher Allen is coming off multiple injuries that cost him two years of football. So, Incoom certainly has to be viewed as the favorite for that job right now, but we shall see how it plays out this summer.