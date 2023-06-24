The player, coach, and unit under the most pressure in 2023

For the players category, I purposefully excluded Russell Wilson from contention because he is clearly the player with the most pressure and did the same for the coaches category but excluded Sean Payton.

Player under most pressure: Jerry Jeudy

Outside of Russell Wilson, this has got to be the next player with the most pressure going into next season. Jeudy was a first round pick back in 2020 and has not showed consistent flashes of first-round talent in a Broncos uniform. The trade rumors this summer speak for themselves about the tolerance level the front office has with Jeudy’s inconsistent play. The Broncos clearly need a big play receiver that can get chunk yards in a blink of an eye and Jeudy has all the talent to do it; he just needs to be in the right situation with the right quarterback.

Coach under most pressure: Vance Joseph

For this one I’ll take Vance as the coach with the most pressure on him in Denver. We are all familiar with how Vance’s tenure ended in Denver when he was head coach. I know there’s a big difference between being head coach and coordinator, but I know Broncos fans are still skeptical nonetheless about Vance being back as a defensive coordinator, especially considering how well Ejiro Evero did with the unit last year. Let’s see if Vance can rally the troops and replicate the Broncos dominant defense next season.

Unit under most pressure: Offensive Line

The unit that is under the most pressure is the unit that was the worst part about the 2022 Broncos last year, the offensive line. The Broncos dropped two bags on Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey in free agency, and also have tackle, Garett Bolles, returning to the lineup after his brutal injury in 2022. With these key additions now protecting Russell Wilson, expectations for this unit are higher than before. If the Broncos spent all this cash on Powers and McGlinchey and for them not to pan out, it will be major trouble for the Broncos offense.

Broncos News

