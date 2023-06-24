Is Drew Sanders destined to become an every down starter for the Broncos?

In our Broncos Reacts Survey this week, we asked fans what 2023 NFL Draft pick they thought was most likely to be an every down starter by the end of the season. The vast majority went with third-round inside linebacker Drew Sanders.

While I agree that Sanders could be on a fast track to a starting job if he plays as well as the fans have hyped around him, I actually voted that no one would become an every down starter from this draft class. Barring major injuries, of course.

I believe Marvin Mims Jr. is likely to see a limited type role behind the veterans in 2023 and I think Josey Jewell will likely retain his job ahead of Sanders for now. Although, I could see him overtaking Alex Singleton later in the season. That is likely how he garnered 51% of the vote. However, if I were to choose one player from the list with the best chance of becoming an every down starter it would be cornerback Riley Moss.

There is no question that Damarri Mathis played really well as a rookie last season, but there can be regression for young players in their sophomore seasons and that could open the door for a guy like Moss. The cornerback position is an area that I would classify as a concern on the depth side of things for the Denver Broncos, so that could open the door for Moss to overtake Mathis at some point this season.

What did you think of these results? Share in the comments section below.

