Broncos awards odds with the best value

When it comes to sports betting, it’s all about the value.

Where can you find the edge on the sportsbook?

There are a couple of markets for bettors and fans to consider for the Denver Broncos and awards odds. Even if you don’t bet, the likelihood of them happening is fun fodder.

Let’s start with Defensive Player of the Year and Pat Surtain II.

Currently at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos cornerback sits at +4,000. As I told Adam Malnati on the latest Broncos Odds & Endzones Podcast, I’ll put a flyer on Surtain to win this until he does. It’s a matter of when not if.

With Sean Payton now in the fold, if the offense can do what his offenses have done in the past, that increases Surtain’s chances. From Denver scoring more points and forcing the opposing offense to throw more, to the team's success, it’s there for Surtain to win this award.

Speaking of Payton, he’s a favorite for Coach of the Year at +900. He trails only the Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

That’s not as good of a value as Surtain, but it’s still good. And this has a great chance to hit.

For Payton to win the award, one of two things needs to happen:

The Broncos make the NFL Playoffs

Russell Wilson turns it around

If both of those happen, Payton is a lock to win Coach of the Year.

As for Wilson, there may be an inclination to put a bet on him to win Comeback Player of the Year. However, if Damar Hamlin steps foot on the field at all in 2023 (and that looks incredibly likely), he’ll win the award going away.

Broncos News

Keary Colbert impressed with veteran-heavy wide receivers room as training camp approaches

“It’s a great group to be a part of,” Colbert said. “… I’m excited about the opportunity to work with them, and I’m excited to see them put it out there on game day.”

Denver Broncos receiving core 2023-2024 season | 9news.com

Denver Broncos 2023-2024 NFL season what to expect. what fans should expect this year Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler

Broncos O-line coach Strief: Sean Payton won't run from truth

Broncos' Sean Payton won't run from truth. Denver Oline coach Zach Strief expects team to commit to a ground game.

Should the Denver Broncos expand their Ring of Fame? - Denver Sports

For the second-straight year, the Broncos will not expand their Ring of Fame. Is this doing a disservice to franchise greats?

NFL News

NFL's gambling policy regarding stadium employees is broad, but not as broad as some fear - ProFootballTalk

As everyone learns more and more about the NFL’s gambling policy, some folks have become very concerned about the possibility that they’ll find themselves under scrutiny from the league for legally betting on sports.

Biggest red flags for NFL contenders in 2023: Jets' offensive line, Dolphins' QB health among top concerns - CBSSports.com

Where might things go wrong for this year's playoff hopefuls?

Source - NFL sets July 20 meeting for vote on Commanders sale - ESPN

The NFL has scheduled a meeting for July 20, when team owners are expected to vote on the Washington Commanders' sale to a group led by Josh Harris, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Aaron Rodgers: NFL star credits psychedelics for improving his performance on the football field | CNN

Aaron Rodgers has continued to advocate for the legalization of psychedelics, this week claiming that they helped to improve his performance on the football field.