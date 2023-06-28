Broncos roster review: Wide receiver Brandon Johnson

Brandon Johnson, who played college football at Tennessee and UCF, was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022. During his time at Tennessee from 2016 to 2020, Johnson racked up 79 receptions for 969 yards. He transferred to UCF during the 2021 season, and posted 38 receptions for 565 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Johnson signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, and started to catch people’s eyes during training camp with the types of catches he was making. Not only did Johnson impress during training camp, but he did a great job during the 2022 preseason and made a solid case to make the final roster.

Johnson would suffer an ankle injury, leading to him being waived. Thankfully he cleared waivers, and the Broncos re-signed him to the practice squad. During the 2022 season, Johnson would find himself bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster.

Will the second-year wide receiver be able to find a spot on the Broncos roster in 2023?

Player profile

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 195 lbs

40-time: 4.61 seconds

Wide Receiver Brandon Johnson’s 2023 outlook

Johnson has reportedly been replicating his OTAs success already in 2023, and will likely find himself playing mostly during the preseason. But unfortunately, the Broncos are pretty deep at the wide receiver position, which doesn’t bode well for Johnson. In this case, he is on the outside looking in.

Realistically, Johnson will find himself back on the Broncos’ practice squad. If the Broncos get bit hard by the injury bug again, there is a small chance Johnson could find himself back on the active roster. But as of right now, he’s fighting with other wideouts for a higher position on the depth chart.