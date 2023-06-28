The Denver Broncos announced their training camp dates yesterday and today we’ve gotten some good news on the injury front for wide receiver KJ Hamler. He underwent surgery for a partially torn pec in late March of this year. The projected recovery time for this injury was 4-6 months and he’d need to come back early on that range if he were to make it back in time for training camp.

With the wide receiver room very crowded, Hamler was going to need that training camp to prove to Sean Payton that he is worthy of a final roster spot by Week 1. The good news for Hamler is that he is on track to be cleared for training camp in late July - nearly exactly four months from the date of his surgery.

Good news on KJ Hamler. He said he should be cleared for training camp after offseason pectoral surgery. And Kendall Hinton had minor knee scope. Said will be recovered for training camp. Rooting for good health for WR room. They are due, if not overdue #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 28, 2023

When healthy, Hamler has shown he can stretch the field and make the big plays. He only say action in seven games last year, but he averaged 23.6 yards per reception in that limited action. That’s the big issue for Hamler. He has played in just 10 games over the last two seasons due to various injuries and he’ll need to prove he can stay healthy.

As a fan, I’ll be pulling for him. He’s a very likeable guy and has worked his tail off to come back from that terrible leg injury he suffered in 2021.