Broncos roster review: Guard Quinn Meinerz

No unit is more crucial to the Denver Broncos in 2023 than the offensive line.

How this unit goes, so go the Broncos. From blocking in the running game to pass protection, Sean Payton, Russell Wilson and the offense need this unit on top of its game.

Right guard Quinn Meinerz can be a huge factor in how the offensive line plays. The third-year interior offensive lineman is slated to be the starter in 2023.

What could really benefit Meinerz this coming season is that he’ll have a top-flight right tackle in Mike McGlinchey playing next to him.

Player Profile

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 320 pounds | Age: 24 years old

Arm Length: 33 3/8 inches | Hands: 10 1/8 inches

Quinn Meinerz’s 2023 outlook

Since Garett Bolles missed most of the 2022 regular season, Meinerz is likely the best-returning starter on the offensive line.

Meinerz started and played in 13 games last season at right guard. What makes him valuable is he can also play center if Lloyd Cushenberry continues to struggle.

For now, though, Meinerz is the starting right guard. And he has the potential to have his best season yet.

The addition of Payton and his offense no doubt helps, plus McGlinchey at right tackle. But new offensive line coach Zack Strief could make the biggest difference. Not only has he coached with Payton, but he played for the new Broncos head coach. That kind of experience and insight is incredibly valuable for players like Meinerz.

If the guys have questions or are unsure of anything about the offense, they can go Strief.

While there’s still a lot unknown about this offense and how it’ll look, as well as how the offensive line will play with two new starters and the return of Bolles, we do know Meinerz can get the job done in the running game. While not the end-all, his Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade of 78.6 ranked in the top 10 for all guards.

Can he up his game in pass protection? That’s the key for Meinerz. Though in 2022, he allowed just 16 pressures on almost 500 pass-blocking snaps.

For what it’s worth, PFF named Meinerz the team’s projected breakout player in 2023.

Final thoughts

How the Broncos offense goes will be heavily influenced by the offensive line.

How Wilson goes will be influenced by the offensive line.

If the unit lives up to the hype, PFF ranked Denver’s offensive line a top-5 unit in the AFC and No. 11 overall, the Broncos will be in contention for a playoff spot.

That’s especially true if Denver’s offense goes to a more run-heavy look. After all, run blocking is what Meinerz does incredibly well.

It’s been a while since the Broncos had an offensive line projected to be this good. We’ll see if the results live up to the hype, but Meinerz will play a big role in the success of the offensive line and the offense.