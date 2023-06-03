Horse Tracks: Broncos Trivia

Who has the most receptions in a single season? Who has the third most receiving yards in Broncos history? Who did the Broncos select in the 2nd round of the 1983 Elway draft? Who has the most interceptions in Broncos history? Which Broncos quarterback has the most rushing TD’s in a single season?

Answer #1: The player with the most catches in a season for the Denver Broncos is wide receiver Rod Smith with 113 catches during the 2001 season.

Answer #2: The player with the third most receiving yards in Broncos history is none other than Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe, with 8,439 total receiving yards while wearing orange and blue.

Answer #3: In the 1983 NFL draft, the Baltimore Colts selected John Elway first overall and traded the draft rights to the Broncos who had the 4th pick overall. With their second round pick, the Broncos selected tackle Mark Cooper from the University of Miami who played 53 games and started 12 for the Broncos.

Answer #4: During 150 games played for the Broncos between 1976-1986, Steve Foley snagged 44 picks in a Broncos uniform, the most in the franchise’s history.

Answer #5: If you guessed John Elway, you are correct. But if you are the brave soul who guessed Tim Tebow, you are also correct! Elway and Tebow are tied for the most rushing touchdowns in a season for a quarterback with 6 apiece. Tebow achieved this feat twice during both the 2010 and 2011 seasons, while Elway did it once in 1991.

