Broncos roster review: Wide Receiver Jalen Virgil

The Denver Broncos have an extremely talented group of wide receivers. In fact, it might just be the team’s positional strength poised for the biggest payoff in 2023.

It’s a dozen players deep with training camp on the horizon. Iron sharpens iron. The competition will be fierce—and without question— the team is going to have some tough decisions to make with who stays and who goes.

One player in the mix for a spot on the Broncos’ final 53-man roster is second-year player Jalen Virgil. Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Appalachian State, Virgil impressed all off-season and earned a spot on Denver’s final roster as a rookie in 2022.

Let’s take a deeper look into what he brings to the table and his odds of making the cut this season.

Player Profile

Height: 6’0” | Weight: 207 pounds | Age: 24 years old

40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds | Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches

Arm Length: 32-1/4 inches | Hands: 10 inches | Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches

Short Shuttle: 4.35 seconds | 3-Cone Drill: 7.15 seconds | Bench Press: 19 reps

2022 Statistics

He played in nine games and spent most of his time on special teams totaling 111 snaps. He played 74 offensive snaps and had two catches for 75 total yards and one touchdown. And what a special touchdown that was. A play he won’t ever forget.

How does wide receiver Jalen Virgil fit with the Denver Broncos?

Virgl was an explosive player for the Mountaineers. His track-star speed made him a nightmare match-up for opposing collegiate defenses to oppose. As an added bonus, he was a top-notch special teams player who returned multiple kicks for touchdowns in his collegiate career.

With a new coaching staff, Virgil is going to have to prove himself all over again to unfamiliar faces, but that’s the case for everyone. Though his explosive play against the Tennessee Titans gave us all a hint to what he is capable of. And that little film snippet might mean a thing or two when the coaches go through their final evaluations and concoct the roster.

It’s safe to say that Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and Marvin Mims secure the Broncos’ first four spots at wide receiver. After that, there will be one or two more up for grabs. Since Sean Payton loves to throw the ball and have depth at receiver, I’ll operate under the assumption the are keeping six.

So can Virgil defy the odds and secure one of the last two spots? I think so.

Final Thoughts

Virgil’s elite athleticism, 4.37 speed, and special teams experience give him an advantage of over some of the other young talent at the position. If he is able to showcase that talent and become a formidable force as a returner, I’d say the odds are pretty good he makes it.

When it comes to back-end roster spots, you are always looking for players who excel in that phase of the game. He has proven in college that he has that ability, but needs to show that during training camp to bolster his odds.

He’s an exciting player and I think he makes the cut. What about you Broncos Country?