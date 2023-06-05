Broncos sign WR Nick Williams and waive RB Damarea Crockett

The Denver Broncos made another minor roster move on Monday. They waived running back Damarea Crockett who went undrafted in 2019 and has been with the Broncos since the 2020 season. In his place, they signed rookie wide receiver Nick Williams out of UNLV.

Williams is a 6-4, 220 pound wide receiver who played most of his college career for Division II CSU-Pueblo where he had 107 receptions for 1,428 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons. In his final year, he transferred to UNLV where he caught 28 balls for 435 yards and two touchdowns.

When he arrived at UNLV, he was not guaranteed anything. His wide receiver coach there, Jonathan Krause, noted that everything Williams got during his one season there he earned, saying, “I don’t guarantee playing time for anybody. He came in. He was consistent. He put in the work, and everything paid off for him.”

And now here he is a rookie in the NFL and signed by the Denver Broncos.