Broncos roster review: Cornerback Art Green

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos had an official top-30 visit with Houston cornerback, Art Green. These visits do not automatically mean the team will draft or sign the player as an undrafted free agent but in this case, that is what happened. The 2023 NFL Draft came and went without Houston cornerback Art Green’s name being called, but the Denver Broncos quickly signed the big and athletic cornerback as an undrafted free agent a the conclusion of the draft.

Art Green is a 6’1”, 201-pound cornerback who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at his Pro Day at Houston. He played a total of three seasons at Houston and was a key member of their defense. During his three-year career, Green totaled 77 total tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 3 interceptions, and 12 pass deflections. This past season, Green totaled 49 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 2 interceptions, and 8 pass deflections.

Art Green is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.46 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 113 out of 2076 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/Iu69n7POpT #RAS pic.twitter.com/GqxDJd9vzn — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 27, 2023

Now, Green joins the Broncos' defense as an undrafted free agent and will compete for a roster spot on the team's 53-man roster.

Player Profile

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 201 pounds

40-time: 4.36 seconds | Vertical Jump: 36 inches

Age: 23 years old | Experience: Rookie

Rookie cornerback Art Green’s 2023 outlook

The undrafted rookie joins a young and inexperienced Broncos cornerback unit where he has a chance to make the 53-man roster. Obviously, All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in the league, but after him, you have some questions. Second-year cornerback Damarri Mathis is likely your number two corner while veteran slot corner K’Waun Williams will likely fill that role once again this year. After that, you have third-round rookie Riley Moss providing depth, but after that, there is a spot open for undrafted rookie Art Green if he performs well this summer.

Special teams ace Tremon Smith likely is the frontrunner for that spot, but Green will be competing with him, Ja’Quan McMillian, and Delonte Hood for that final spot on the Broncos roster.

What Green has going for him is his size and speed. Teams like getting tall, long, and athletic cornerbacks who they can develop. That is exactly what Art Green is and if he can have a strong summer. he could quickly elevate himself on the Broncos' depth chart and potentially make the 53-man roster.

Like most back-end of roster players, Green will need to show he can contribute on special teams if he wants to make the team. Head coach Sean Payton has made improving the special teams an emphasis this season, so I would expect special teams play to be a major factor when it comes to deciding the final few spots on the roster.

Final Thoughts

I am excited to see what Art Green can do this summer. I am a sucker for rolling the dice on players who have size, speed, and athleticism. Trust your coaching to develop them as a corner and hope you strike gold here. Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker is one of the best in the league and will soon be a defensive coordinator in this league, so I am excited to see what he can do here with Green. Keep in mind, he most likely had a big part in the Broncos signing Green as well, especially after his pre-draft top-30 visit.

Now, will Green make the 53-man roster? I have my doubts. Four of those spots are locked up with Surtain, Mathis, Moss, and likely Williams. Tremon Smith’s special teams background likely gives him the edge for that final spot, so most likely, Green will need to force the Broncos hand if he wants to make the team out of training camp. I believe he is most likely destined for the practice squad, but a strong summer can change that.