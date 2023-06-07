Broncos Reacts Survey: Can Sean Payton get the Broncos back into the playoffs this season?

It’s time for another weekly Denver Broncos reacts survey. It’s a long offseason, so frankly I’m just looking to gauge where people are at on where they think the team might go this season. And that answer rests on the shoulders of two men: Russell Wilson and Sean Payton.

I’m a believer that the NFL is one sport where coaching can make or break a team. I am of the mind that if you think Russell Wilson will bounce back in 2023 then you probably lean towards Sean Payton leading them to the playoffs. However, the two don’t have to go together. Wilson could bounce back and the team could still fall short of the playoffs and Wilson could flop again while Sean Payton coaches his butt off to get Denver into January football.

So what you do believe is the most likely outcome of these two survey questions this week? Check back in on Friday and Saturday for the results.