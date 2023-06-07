Could Courtland Sutton be the come back story of the Broncos in 2023?

This season, the meat of Courtland Sutton’s contract starts kicking in. The Denver Broncos will be paying him ~$18.2 million coming off a season where he posted a stat line of 64 catches for 829 yards averaging 13 per catch with 2 TDs.

I know the season was a mess, the offense was a wreck, and the team was being led by a coach that couldn’t have been more out of his depth on Pluto. I still have to think a guy that is labeled as your #1 WR should have been doing a bit more.

Well, we have an actual head coach this season and this is the time of year when hope springs eternal in NFL circles. I think this may just be a season where Courtland Sutton gets back on the NFL map.

The key thing this offense needs is an offensive-minded coach who can get Russell Wilson back on the rails. With Sean Payton here, Wilson is going to get back to his winning ways, and that spells nothing but good things for Courtland Sutton.

If Sutton has recovered from his ACL fully and can get back to making separation or outjumping his defenders, he will get back on track with lofty numbers and be seen as once again an impact player for the Broncos.

The big thing is that the Broncos have been quietly bringing in more WRs and that means getting back online as a big deal is something Sutton will need to do if he wants to play out more of that contract in 2024.

